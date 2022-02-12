 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 13, 2022

Remembering NICK BREYER. Beautiful memories make me smile through my tears. Thank you for loving me. Ellyn

DAD. Even though you’re gone you will always live in my heart. Lexi

Light the Lady for my GODMOTHER, ISABELLE KALARCHIK on her birthday. Lexi Breyer

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

