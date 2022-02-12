Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 13, 2022

Remembering NICK BREYER. Beautiful memories make me smile through my tears. Thank you for loving me. Ellyn

**

DAD. Even though you’re gone you will always live in my heart. Lexi

**

Light the Lady for my GODMOTHER, ISABELLE KALARCHIK on her birthday. Lexi Breyer

**

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.