Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 12, 2022

Remembering with love our beloved Nephew, KEVIN SUTEY on his birthday today and his anniversary on February 21st. Loved and missed, Uncle Allan and Aunt Bev

**

With loving memory for TOM PIERCY on his 72nd birthday. Joining him recently we good friends PAT PARNELL & GAY DAILY. We miss you all. Love, Linda, Carrie, Mark, Julie, Madison and Jaci

**

In loving memory of JOE METZ 29th anniversary. A life that touches others will go on forever. God bless you today and always. Missing you and loving you always. God hold you today. Love you, Mom, Dad, John, Johnna, Blaine, Sadi Jo and Alli

**

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

