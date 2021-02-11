 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 12, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In loving memory of our beloved nephew KEVIN SUTEY on his birthday today and his anniversary on Feb. 21. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Loved and missed. Uncle Allan and Aunt Bev

**

In loving memory of TOM PIERCY on his 71st birthday. He was joined in 2020 by his brother LEONARD and friend MARTY DAILY. We miss them all. Love, Linda, Carrie, Mark, Julie, Maddy and Jaci

**

In loving memory of JOE METZ on his 28th anniversary. Our hearts are heavy today. Your life was a blessing, your memories we will treasure forever. God bless you today and always. We miss you every single day. Love, hugs and kisses. Mom, Dad, Johnna, Sandi Jo, Alli and Blaine

**

In loving memory for DAN HARRINGTON, you may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart. Happy birthday, Dan. Cousin Kathy

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Airplane skids off runway at Pittsburgh airport

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A big dig, with more on the way
Local

A big dig, with more on the way

Neighbors on Woolman Street shovel snow by hand and with machines on Sunday evening after a huge storm dumped snow throughout the weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News