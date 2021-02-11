Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 12, 2021

In loving memory of our beloved nephew KEVIN SUTEY on his birthday today and his anniversary on Feb. 21. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Loved and missed. Uncle Allan and Aunt Bev

In loving memory of TOM PIERCY on his 71st birthday. He was joined in 2020 by his brother LEONARD and friend MARTY DAILY. We miss them all. Love, Linda, Carrie, Mark, Julie, Maddy and Jaci

In loving memory of JOE METZ on his 28th anniversary. Our hearts are heavy today. Your life was a blessing, your memories we will treasure forever. God bless you today and always. We miss you every single day. Love, hugs and kisses. Mom, Dad, Johnna, Sandi Jo, Alli and Blaine

In loving memory for DAN HARRINGTON, you may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart. Happy birthday, Dan. Cousin Kathy

