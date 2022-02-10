Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 11, 2022

Remembering MARY & VIRGIL HILLS on their birthdays. The years pass; you are never forgotten. Love, Michael, Cindy, Ryan & Tyler

**

In loving memory of our Mom and Grandma GERALDINE DE DYCKER on the 25th anniversary of her death. We love and miss you. Jackie and family

**

In loving memory of IRENE BOYLE on her birthday. From the family

**

In loving memory of our Mom ARLENE MILLER. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN: “I am writing this from Heaven where I dwell with God above, I am resting here with Angels who surround me now with love. Although I may seem far away, we will truly never part, for part of me lives on forever there with in your heart. So, remember to have Faith, be courageous and be strong, think of me with a smile and when you hear a heartful song. As life’s journey continues beautiful, may you remember now and then, I will love and protect you always, Until We Meet Again”. We will miss you deeply and always love you. Linda and Bill

**

In remembrance of our Mom (NANA) FRAN STENSON on the 18th anniversary of passing into eternal life. The years have gone by but the memories last forever. Love and miss you. Di, John, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0