Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 11, 2021

Remembering MARY AND VIRGIL HILLS on their birthdays. Gone but never forgotten; we miss you! Love, Michael, Cindy, Ryan and Tyler

**

In loving memory of our Mom and Grandma GERALDINE DE DYCKER on the 24th anniversary of her death. We love and miss you. Jackie and family

**

Remembering with sorrow GAY O’LEARY, JUNE TRESSIDER AND JOAN RICHARDS, members of the Butte High and Butte Central Class of ’52 Reunion Committee

**

In loving memory of IRENE BOYLE on her birthday. From the family

**

In loving memory of RUTH JUAREZ. Her life was full of kindly deeds, a helping hand to all in need. Sincere in heart and mind, a memory sweet she left behind. Never forgotten, her loving family

**

In loving memory of SHARI JOHNSON on her 17th anniversary in heaven. We know you are catching up with Gram right now. We miss you more each year. We Love You! Ken, Jori, Kelsi, Mike, Whit and Colton

**