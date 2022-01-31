 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 1, 2022

Remembering DR. DENNIS McCARTHY a kind and caring pediatrician who spent his life treating our young population. We are forever indebted to him for his commitment and compassion for his patients. Forever in our hearts, Judy, Mary and Roxanne

Remembering GEORGE BOSTON, a wonderful neighbor and friend! With love and sympathy to his family. Bina’s Bunch

GELL BERT NESTER, happy birthday in heaven, forever 44. We continue to celebrate you in the awesome son, brother, uncle and friend that you were. Missing that big heart and beautiful smile. Forever remembered. Love you — Mom, Bill, Ree, Joshua and Eddie

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

