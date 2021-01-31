Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 1, 2021

Remembering DR. DENNIS McCARTHY on his anniversary. It’s been 26 years, however our memories have not faded, his care and compassion for our community’s children will not be forgotten. Our friendship will live on forever. Love always, Judy, Mary and Roxanne

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net