Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 9, 2021

Happy birthday MA. You are often on my mind and always in my heart. Miss and love you forever. Dan says hi. Me

**

Happy 78th birthday in heaven BOB HOLMAN (JIDO). It will be 16 years that you went to heaven on Dec. 19th. You are very missed and loved. Keep watching over us. Love, Betty, Jim, Tawni, Dave and families

**

Thinking of you MOE HAMBLIN on this day, and every day. Your smile and giving heart are deeply missed. With love, Michelle, Mike, Mark and families and all your friends and relatives

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0