Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 8, 2021

Today we celebrate VIRGE O’GARA on her 14th birthday away from us. You are always in our hearts, but never more than on your special Holy day birthday. You are loved and missed. Love, the grandkids and great-grandkids

**

In memory of our parents RALPH AND GERT STODDEN on their 76th wedding anniversary (Dec. 8) and Dad's 100th birthday (Dec. 15). Phil, Wayne, Pam and Bobbie

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

