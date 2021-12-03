Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 4, 2021

Happy heavenly birthday to my loving HUSBAND, DAD, GRANDPA, GREAT-GRANDPA HENDO. I hold on to all our beautiful memories we made together, missing you every day. Love you to the moon and back, Diane, Marty, Kathy, Kade, Haley and Clyde

