 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 31, 2021

  • 0

Happy, angelic anniversary GRANDMA MARY. Blessings come in small packages! We are grateful and thankful for Art, Sharon, Renee, Lesley and families. We love you

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Sky Life: Seeing my town, suffering, through my lens

Big Sky Life: Seeing my town, suffering, through my lens

Nothing in my three decades as a photojournalist could have prepared me for the gut punch I got on the morning of December 2 as I crested the hill before Seilstad’s cattle sheds on Highway 81, about seven miles east of this town.

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News