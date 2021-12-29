Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 30, 2021

KAREN MURRISH ZIMMERMAN, 4 years December 30th, 2017. You are dearly missed. Love, John

**

Happy heavenly birthday to my beautiful daughter and best friend DANA. Sending many balloons filled with love and wonderful memories. Our guardian angel we miss you beyond and always. Love you tons, Mom and family

**

In loving memory, to my husband, dad, papa on your 1st anniversary in heaven LAWRENCE (LARRY) GIOVANINI. We love and miss you every day. Marcella, Casey (John), Dawn (Josh), Camden, Jayna, Hailey. Giovi, Milo and the boys…A-Rod and Jeter

**

To my BROTHER on your 1st anniversary without you. I miss you so much but I know you are with mom and dad looking down on us and keeping a wonderful eye on all of us. Love, Sis

**

