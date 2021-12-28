 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 29, 2021

In loving memory of our grandma and great-grandma BABE BAZZANELLA on your birthday and anniversary. Love always, Misty, Matthew, Levi, Mindy, Zach, Clay and Wes

In loving memory of ELLIE SHEA on her 16th anniversary. We still miss you.  Love, Julie, David, and Joseph

In loving memory of our dad, pop and great-grandpa JIM PURCELL, on his birthday. We love you and miss you every day. Love, Mary Dawn, Jamie, Janell and families

In loving memory of JOHN “SKIP” O’BRIEN on what would be his 100TH BIRTHDAY. Dad, you have been loved and missed 100 times over. Continue to watch over us. Love, Tony, Leah and Peggy

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

