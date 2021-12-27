Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 28, 2021

SHAUN DOHERTY missing you on your 3rd holiday in heaven. Love, all your family

**

Happy birthday K.C. HILL. Remembering you today this special day. Our thoughts and prayers are with you always. Love, Rob, Cathy, Greg, Quinn and Kayla

**

+JMJ+ As we commemorate the birth of baby Jesus, we remember and pray for TERRY AND MARION CAULFIELD, who were devoted clients of Jesus, Mary and Joseph. Venite Adoremus! May we all imitate their divine virtues.

**

Remembering K.C. on his 53rd birthday. Love and miss you every day. Mom, Heather, Dave, Regan and Lucas

**

Happy birthday to our sweet boy JOEY SLOVACEK. Remembering all the birthday celebrations. You are loved and missed every day. Mom and Jeanna

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0