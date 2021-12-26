Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 26, 2021

In memory of PAT AND KEEGAN SHEA during this Holiday Season. We do not need a special time to remember you. You are always on our minds and forever in our hearts every minute of every day. We know you are together watching over us. We love and miss you more with each passing day. Your Family

**

GLEN & MARGARET DOLLOFF & EMIL & MARGARET KRAUSE Rest in Peace RAYMOND KRAUSE Missing you this Holiday Season. Rich & Donna Krause

**

Merry Christmas to our Christmas Angel DARLENE on your 12th Anniversary in Heaven. We love you and miss you every day. Your Families

**

In loving memory of ART CARLE on his 87th Birthday. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day. Miss you and love you. Your Family

**

Wishing our Angel BERKLEY BOOTH a very Merry Christmas. We Love you always and forever. Mom, Dad, Brenner, Branley, Murphy and Charley

**

In loving memory of family members to be remembered at Christmas. NANCY WILLS, ROSEMARY & CHARLES KINDT, MARIE & MIKE ELICH, LIL SKATES & KIRK TOCHER. Love, Debra & Brian

**

In loving memory of my family. My DAD JOHN “DAGO” SHEA & MY MOM MARY SHEA. MY SISTERS THERSA SMITH & CATHERINE BURY & BRIDGIE VERCELLA. I miss all of you especially at this time of the year. Love, Judy Schwanke

**

In loving memory of my wonderful husband BILL HERBOLICH on his 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. You are always with me & in my heart, mind and memories. Gone from sight but forever with me. Donna

**

In loving memory of our family BILL HERBOLICH, TREVOR SAYLER, CHARLES, KATE, DAN , D.J. SMOLLACK, CHARLOTTE CONVERSE, BILL & MARG HERBOLICH, GEN & RANDALL, BRADY & BENNY & BEN FRIEZ. The wonderful times we shared forever will hold dear to our hearts. Love & Missed. Donna, Kids and Grandkids

**

DARLENE Missing you on this Christmas Day. 12 years seems like yesterday. Your loving family

**

Remembering our Christmas Angels GENE “ZUPE” AND JOSH “DAWG” MONDLOCH always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Have a beer and celebrate. Watch over us. Love Leona, John, Dominic, Teri (Mom), Joe, Brian, Erin, Mia & Moni

**

SHARON CARLYON, this will be nine years of Christmas without you! You were Christmas to us all. Can’t see you, but I still talk to you every day. Love and miss you so badly. All our love Always, The Carlyons

**

In memory of all of our family no longer with us to share this special holiday. You are missed and thought of always. Remembering PAPA JOE on his Birthday. Love, Rich Family

**

Wishing our loved ones were with us for this special time of year. Missing all of the JUAREZ FAMILY who are no longer with us. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fred and Family

**

Anaconda Central Class of “56” recently said goodbye to seven classmates. JANE ANDERSON YOUNCE, MARILYN FERGUSON McCARTHY, JOE STRANIERI, BOB UNGARETTI, ADELE STRIZICH NELSON, BUDDY SOFTICH, DARLENE DAVIS JOHNS. Till we meet again RIP. Love and prayers, your classmates

**

