Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 22, 2021

In loving memory of ROGER OREN on your 5th anniversary in heaven. We love and miss you Husband, Dad, and Grandpa. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda

In loving memory of “LIZ BAUER” on her birthday. You are forever in our hearts. We love and miss you. The Bauer, Tesdal and Hoffman families

In loving memory of JOE SLOVACEK on his 2nd anniversary on 12-21-21. The Christmas lights don’t shine quite as bright without you. Forever and always, Julie and Jeanna

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2021

Sending our love, thoughts, and prayers to our wonderful dad, DON “GUB” BRUNELL, on his 104th birthday! Missing you always and thankful for your guidance and love. Don, Ron, Kathy, and families

To Colleen Boyle on the passing of her beloved FATHER, BERNIE LAZZARI. From her Y Yoga Ball ladies

MABEL RITTER wishing you a happy birthday mom. Thinking of you always December 19th. Love, Mickie

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

