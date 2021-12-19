Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 20, 2021

In memory of HELEN ROBERTS WHINDOM on her 75th BIRTHDAY. We love and miss you. Linda, Terry and Michael

**

In loving memory of JERRY D’ARCY on his 54th Birthday. Sadly missed by Jerry, Jody, Jeff and families

**

We are wishing my BROTHER JIM ATKINS a very happy 1st birthday in heaven. Our hearts are broken, but we renew your body is healed now in heaven. We also renew you are sharing stories and jokes with “The Fam”. Happy birthday Bro!! Rhonda, Renne, “husband” to Jamie; Dad to Dusty, Shannon, Lil Jim and Papa to all the grandkids.

**

In loving memory of JARED WM. BARGMANN on his birthday. When we think of all the things that would have never been if you had never been, we celebrate the day you were born We love and miss you, Mom and Dad

**

In loving memory of JAMES EDWARD MANION. We miss you! Your loving family

**

In loving memory of BILL GREEN, Anchorage, Alaska on his birthday. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, BILL. The Green Family

**

In loving memory of PAUL V. SULLIVAN on his first anniversary of his passing. Forever in our hearts. We love and miss you so! Carmie, Carin, Callie, Brad, Brandon, Jayden, Mia, Hannah and Henry

**

