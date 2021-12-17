Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 18, 2021

Today we say goodbye to our friend and St. Patrick’s Day comrade, PATRICIA “MA” SULLIVAN. Celebrating March 17 will not be the same without you. We will be forever thankful for the memories. Love, The St. Patrick’s Day Gang
In memory of DENNIS GAUTHIER
In loving memory of our AUNT JEAN BRODIE SWEENEY. Forever in our hearts. Linda, Terry and Michael
Condolences to the family of MARY STUART. May she rest in peace. From Bud Stuart and Family
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ALL LIGHTS FOR CHRISTMAS NEED TO BE IN BY NOON ON DEC. 20
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net