 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 17, 2021

  • 0

In loving memory of SHIRLEY DARRAGH on her 7th anniversary. Love and miss you every day. Love, the family

**

In loving memory of PAT SULLIVAN. You were such a big part of our childhood as well as our adult memories. Love, The Boyle Kids — Bernie, Tom, Nonie and Colleen

**

In memory of GARY MALYEVAC. I will miss our visits. Wayne McGillen and family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ALL LIGHTS FOR CHRISTMAS NEED TO BE IN BY NOON ON DEC. 20

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: House fire on Placer Street in Butte

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News