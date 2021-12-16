Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 17, 2021

In loving memory of SHIRLEY DARRAGH on her 7 th anniversary. Love and miss you every day. Love, the family

In loving memory of PAT SULLIVAN. You were such a big part of our childhood as well as our adult memories. Love, The Boyle Kids — Bernie, Tom, Nonie and Colleen

In memory of GARY MALYEVAC. I will miss our visits. Wayne McGillen and family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ALL LIGHTS FOR CHRISTMAS NEED TO BE IN BY NOON ON DEC. 20

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net