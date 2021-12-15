Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 16, 2021

For BRUNO ROGGIA on his birthday on the 16th and 26th anniversary on the 17th of his passing. Also, little Jett and the family members that has passed this month. We think of you always, especially at Christmas. We love you and miss you all. The Roggia and Lovshin Families

In memory of “MIKE O’BRIEN” on his 30th ANNIVERSARY. The years have passed but the memories have not. We love and miss you today as much as the day you left us. Love, Tony, Leah and Peggy

In loving memory of our littlest angel LACIE ANN BOYLE. Watch over and guide us. Missing you forever, loving you always. Dad, Mom and all your family

In loving memory of BERNARD LAZZARI. Our hearts and prayers extended to Coleen and family. From Sherry and Dave Flamand

In loving memory of our Dad, Gramps, Great-Gramps RAY WASLEY on his 100th birthday. Love and miss you every day. Happy birthday, love your family

