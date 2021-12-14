 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 15, 2021

Happy 96th heavenly birthday to our mom and Dosie, ALICE ARMSTRONG. We miss and love you always. Enjoy your birthday celebration with Gramma, Grampa, Dad and all your family. Love, Lori, Gary, Ed, Patti, Jake, Brendan, Bryna, Ally and Lindsey.

**

DAD, remembering you on your birthday. From your kids and grandkids

**

In loving memory of Papa JIM on the 19th anniversary of his being away from us. Loving you lots and missing you still. The Wonno Family

**

Light the Lady today in memories of our Son, Brother and Dad GARY MICHAEL FAULKNER. He was a wonderful gift to us. His kindness, laughter and very big heart are memories we will hold dear to us. We will always love you, Mike. May the peace of our Lord be with you. Love, Dad and your family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

