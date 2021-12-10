Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 11, 2021

In loving memory of DICK BERRY, beloved son, husband, dad, brother and uncle on his Birthday. Missed so much but always in our hearts and prayers. Love, Mom and all your family

**

To our mom and nanny DOROTHY HANSON. Missing you again on this anniversary and always. Remembering all the great holidays and fun. Love, your family

**

In memory of BILL KELLY a true friend and great guy. You will be missed by all. Jack and Judy Fisher and all of your friends at Sam’s Place. Rest in peace

**

In loving memory of IRENE COLLENSO. Birthdays are for memories and today we think of all the memories you gave us. Your love and kindness us what made us for what we are today. Happy Birthday! Marilyn, Don and Bill

**

In loving memory of your mother and my dear friend HELEN RONCO. You will be missed by all. With sympathy to Jim and Faye Ronco and Jeri and Jake Heart. Love, Joyce Murie

**

Happy birthday Mom, ELLEN STEWART, I send you today, your earthly birthday Mom. All my love, hearts missing your hugs that are present so much, since the day you went on. I pray that heaven’s endless blessings are showered more on you today. Its endless love wraps you in wondrous arms as you go along your way. Endless happiness continues, celebrate with those you love, who have as you have, travelled to their home above. You are so missed, forever held, in our minds and hearts even though we are apart. Every hour of every day. We celebrate you here too, mom you, and your special day. Love…prayers, Carol and all your family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0