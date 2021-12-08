Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 10, 2021

In loving memory of ROD CHOUINARD. Still missing you so much after 2 years. Please keep watch over us. We love you. Your family

**

In loving memory of GRANDMA JEAN on her 89th birthday and 2nd anniversary of her passing away. We love and miss your warm smile, great sense of humor and loving touch. The Willis Family

**

In memory of LARRY JANY on his 95th birthday. We will always cherish your memories forever. May you rest in peace. Robert Bloom and Patricia and Haley Martinez

**

The loss of a good friend, TIM NADEAU, is very hard, but I am thankful he had wife Jan, Jen and Scoots to love and care for him. Friend, Mick Smith

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0