Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 1, 2021

In loving memory of ANTHONY (BUTCH) BEAUSOLEIL. So loved, so missed. Your Mary, Frank and Liebetrau Families

In loving memory of our SISTER DANETTE “JORGY” JORGENSEN. Missing you every day. Love, Tom, Jan, Jolene and Tim

In memory of JEFF DATRES on his birthday, Nov. 30th. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. We love and miss you today and always. Love Mom and Dad, Greg, Quinn and Kayla

Remembering JIM LEARY on his 80th birthday with the many memories of our time together. We love and miss you so much. Sharon, Cathy, Jim, Julie, Dan and families

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

