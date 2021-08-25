Our Lady of the Rockies lights for August 26, 2021

In loving memory of Mom & Dad GERALDINE AND CLARENCE DeDYCKER on their wedding anniversary. We love and miss you. Jackie, Jeff, Beth Zach and Amanda

Remembering MARY KEANE on her 29th anniversary in Heaven. Still missed by your children and grandchildren

In memory of VICKY BREWER. There are so many things throughout the year that spark good memories, whether it’s an Elvis song, Barbie clothes you made, on the golf course or visiting Butte. Memories we treasure! Sue and Randie Keep

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

