Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 9, 2021
In loving memory of our DEAR “KRISTEN BRIANNA HENRICH.” We love you and miss you. The Henrich and Petroni Families

In memory of ANN and EMMETT THORNTON on their 75th wedding anniversary. “If we could light a candle for each time we think of you both, a pathway to Our Lady would be seen from afar.” We miss you so!!!!

In memory of JOE RUSSELL on his 25th year in heaven. You are forever loved and always so ever missed. Watch over us. Love, Kay, Debbie and family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

