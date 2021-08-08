Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 9, 2021

In loving memory of our DEAR “KRISTEN BRIANNA HENRICH.” We love you and miss you. The Henrich and Petroni Families

**

In memory of ANN and EMMETT THORNTON on their 75th wedding anniversary. “If we could light a candle for each time we think of you both, a pathway to Our Lady would be seen from afar.” We miss you so!!!!

**

In memory of JOE RUSSELL on his 25th year in heaven. You are forever loved and always so ever missed. Watch over us. Love, Kay, Debbie and family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

