Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 8, 2021

A very special wish for our dear JOAN McMANAMON on her Birthday. A Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, who is so missed and so loved. Today we celebrate you! We all hold you so close in our hearts and cherish our memories of you. With love, from your family

**

Today we remember PAULETTE MERZLAK’S sense of humor, witty personality, and all of the crazy days we had working together! You will be missed Paulette! Mary Wolstein and Carol Compton

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0