Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 7, 2021

In loving memory of our deceased class members at our 55th Anaconda Central Class Reunion of 1966: BILL SHAFFORD, ED PALAKOVICH, KAREN STINGER, FRED DAYTON, MARY FRANCES HEDGE, RAY “BUTCH” SWANSON, JOHN MARTIN, BILL CASTO, JOLENE McLEAN, LARRY PUCCINELLI, JOHN KRIZAN, MARILYN STUPCA CONNOR, TOM LOVELL, JOE MENICUCCI, ELIZABETH RUCKWARDT, DEBBIE CRNCEVICH SPARR, JOAN BRANNON MILLER, BRIAN DOWDALL, TIM REARDON, LASZLO DUDAS, PAUL DAVIS.

True love stores never have endings. I was blessed to be loved by you, BRAD. Happy 50th wedding anniversary, my boy. Love forevermore, Robin.

Thank you, ST. JUDE, ST. FRANCIS, HOLY SPIRIT, BLESSED MOTHER and SACRED HEART OF JESUS for prayers answered. L. A.

In loving memory of our Mom, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, MARY KLOBUCAR on her 99th birthday. Love and miss you everyday. Forever in our hearts. Your family

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

