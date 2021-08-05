 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 6, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 6, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In memory of our dear friends, SAM SMITH and GENE SENGER. Bet you two are golfing. Gone but not forgotten. May you rest in peace. Doc and Cookie Jordan

**

Thinking of our Mom, GRANDMA BETTS, on her 95th birthday in heaven and not a day goes by that we don’t think of you and we miss your smiling face.  Love and miss you! Chuck, Carol, John and families

**

In loving memory of DONNA ROYSE. We are so lucky to have such a special lady in our hearts. Sympathy to Bud, Judy, Nancy and Doug. Love, Jack and Marilyn and families

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

US to require COVID-19 shots for foreign visitors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News