Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 6, 2021

In memory of our dear friends, SAM SMITH and GENE SENGER. Bet you two are golfing. Gone but not forgotten. May you rest in peace. Doc and Cookie Jordan

**

Thinking of our Mom, GRANDMA BETTS, on her 95th birthday in heaven and not a day goes by that we don’t think of you and we miss your smiling face. Love and miss you! Chuck, Carol, John and families

**

In loving memory of DONNA ROYSE. We are so lucky to have such a special lady in our hearts. Sympathy to Bud, Judy, Nancy and Doug. Love, Jack and Marilyn and families

**

