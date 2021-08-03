 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 4, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 4, 2021

MIKE, in loving memory of your SISTER PAULETTE.  May she rest in peace. Callista and Shamus, Pollyanna and Mac

**

In loving memory of my HUSBAND, JOE on the 10th anniversary of your passing. You are always in my heart and on my mind. I pray you and young Joe are resting peace. You’re locked in, honey. Love and hugs, Linda

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

