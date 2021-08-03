Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 4, 2021

MIKE, in loving memory of your SISTER PAULETTE. May she rest in peace. Callista and Shamus, Pollyanna and Mac

**

In loving memory of my HUSBAND, JOE on the 10th anniversary of your passing. You are always in my heart and on my mind. I pray you and young Joe are resting peace. You’re locked in, honey. Love and hugs, Linda

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

