Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 31, 2022

In loving memory of JIM RICHARDS on your 87th Birthday. Missing and loving you more every day. Love Vi

In memory of PATSY BOYLE on her 8th Anniversary (8/30/22). Love, Ken and Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

 - There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.

  Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

