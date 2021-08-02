Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 3, 2021

In loving memory of our beautiful Sister ESTHER SAGAR. You left us 15 years age and we still miss your laughter and beautiful smile. We cherish our memories and will miss you forever. Love, Cookie, Janie, and Ann Lynn

In loving memory of our dear friend, PAULETTE MERZLAK. We are left with wonderful memories of the fun we had running together, Eline Burns Henningson, Patty Delaney Cohlepp, Callista Beaudry Rojecki, Willene Joseph Lester and LeAnn Darnetzer. May you rest in peace.

In memory of CAROLE WALKINGSHAW, with sympathy to Gail and the family, The C.F. Crew

To our loving Mother, “ EMMA CASAGRANDE”, on her 18th anniversary. Enjoy your day with “Cas”, love and prayers, your family

May the spirit of our beloved parents and sister burn forever in our heart. Walter, Gerry, Lynette Sullivan

