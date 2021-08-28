Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 29 , 2021

In loving memory of RUDY BASOVSKY, a loving dad and grandpa on the 26 th anniversary. Sadly, missed but not forgotten. Love, Tom, Toni and Michelle, and Chris Bugni

In loving memory of “ JAMIE FAY. ” Although it’s been six years, each cherished memory of you will remain in your family’s hearts forever. Your family misses you so much.

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net