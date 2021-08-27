Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 28, 2021

May the lord bless and keep all the MALENSEK FAMILIES safe as we gather together this weekend.

In loving memory of JIM WINSTON on his third anniversary. Husband, father, papa, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. We love and miss you! Your loving family, Julie, Teri, Bill, Julie, Hal, Ginger, Tom, John, Cindy, grandkids and great-grandkids

MARGIE HOGAN we will miss your loving smile and kind heart. Our prayers are with you MARGIE as you rest in our lady’s loving arms. Love, the Booth and Schrock Families

Happy 97th birthday to our mom, gram, great-gram DELORES WASLEY. Love and miss you every day, your family

In loving memory of KELLY JOE CARPENTER, has been gone too long. We miss and love you forever. Our memories of you are forever. Keep watching over us Kel. Love you, all your families

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

