Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 27, 2022

In loving memory of RALPH LAFLEUR. It has been 24 years since you have gone to eternal peace. “I miss you Daddy”. Both you are always in our hearts and prayers. May peace be with you. Love Marianne and Family

**

In honor of our dear and special friend, LUCY PESANTI. You were a very special part of the Armstrong and Paull Families. Hope you and Al had a wonderful dance when you arrived in Heaven. Love, Lori, Gary and Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept. 2-Sept. 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

