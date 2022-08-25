Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 26, 2022

In loving memory of Mom and Dad, GERALDINE AND CLARENCE DEDYCKER, on their Wedding Anniversary. We love and miss you.
Remembering you on your 30th Anniversary in Heaven. Still trying to implement all lessons you taught over your life time. Jim, Delores and Family
In memory of SUE BRADY AND CASSANDRA GODBOUT JOHNSON. Our classmates and our friends. You will always be a part of us. BC Class of 1971
In loving memory of our beautiful and loving friend VI O’DELL. We enjoyed all the times we spent together. You will be missed. Love & Prayers, The Saturday Night Ladies
Lighted 8-23-22 for JIMMY SKAKLES. Maureen Johnson
