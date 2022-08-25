 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 26, 2022

In loving memory of Mom and Dad, GERALDINE AND CLARENCE DEDYCKER, on their Wedding Anniversary. We love and miss you.

**

Remembering you on your 30th Anniversary in Heaven. Still trying to implement all lessons you taught over your life time. Jim, Delores and Family

**

In memory of SUE BRADY AND CASSANDRA GODBOUT JOHNSON. Our classmates and our friends. You will always be a part of us. BC Class of 1971

**

In loving memory of our beautiful and loving friend VI O’DELL. We enjoyed all the times we spent together. You will be missed. Love & Prayers, The Saturday Night Ladies

**

Lighted 8-23-22 for JIMMY SKAKLES. Maureen Johnson

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

 There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

