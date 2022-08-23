Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 24, 2022

Remembering MILDRED DURKIN on her 20th Anniversary in Heaven. Miss you and love you. ALL YOUR FAMILY
**
MARILYN — Happy Birthday! Wherever you may be. We’d be celebrating here on earth, but the Lord took you away from me. Someday my love, my life will be better, for we will be as one, celebrating all holidays together. Love and miss you, Bob
**
In loving memory of SHAUN DOHERTY on his 3rd Anniversary. Loved and missed by your family
**
LINDA HEARD-ED HEARD, married 59 yrs today. Knowing you are in Heaven and out of pain still makes this a very special day. Love and miss you so very much. Ed
**
Remembering our Mom, JULIE ALBERT, on her 7th Anniversary of her Heavenly journey. Love, Bev, Kathy and Families
**
SHAUN DOHERTY missing you on your third Anniversary in Heaven. We think of you every day. Love, Dad, Mom and all your Family
**
In loving memory of MARILYN VANINA as she celebrates her Birthday in Heaven. Fond memories of times past are keepsakes of the heart. Miss you! Love, Bill and Joan
**
In loving memory of CORITA THOMPSON on her Anniversary. We love you and miss you. You are always in our hearts. Love, The Kids
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net