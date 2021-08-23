Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 24, 2021

**

In loving memory of MARILYN VANINA on her birthday. Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again. Until then, we will hold you in our hearts. Miss you. Love, Bill and Joan

**

In loving memory of my cousin TIM WILLIAMS. With sympathy to my aunt and cousin. Greg and Nancy Gerry

**

In loving memory of RITA E. SCONFIENZA WORRING. From your neighborhood reunion friends

**

In loving memory of CORITA THOMPSON on her anniversary. We love you and miss you every day. Love, the kids

**