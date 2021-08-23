Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 24, 2021

In memory of MARILYN VANINA: Happy birthday! Your first birthday away from us. We miss you and love you. Bob and Amy
In loving memory of DELORES BARSANTI. MOM, you are always on our mind and forever in our hearts, love and prayers. Your family
Missing you SHAUN DOHERTY on your 2nd anniversary in heaven. Keep watching over us, miss you every day. Love, your family
SHAUN, two years, 24 months, 730 days. A blink and a lifetime. Forever loved and missed by your family
Remembering JIMMY SKAKLES. It has been many years since we have seen you, but you are always in our hearts. Thought and prayers. Your family
In loving memory of RITA E. SCONFIENZA WORRING. From Ted, Todd, Dan Weldon and families. John and Rose Marie Ralph
In loving memory of MARILYN VANINA on her birthday. Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again. Until then, we will hold you in our hearts. Miss you. Love, Bill and Joan
In loving memory of my cousin TIM WILLIAMS. With sympathy to my aunt and cousin. Greg and Nancy Gerry
In loving memory of RITA E. SCONFIENZA WORRING. From your neighborhood reunion friends
In loving memory of CORITA THOMPSON on her anniversary. We love you and miss you every day. Love, the kids
Our thoughts, prayers, and love are always with you, MILDRED DURKIN, especially today on your 19th anniversary in heaven. Love, all your family on your 19th anniversary in heaven
