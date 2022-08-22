Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 23, 2022

In loving memory of KELSEY PATTERSON. As the years go by, one thing never changes and that is how much we miss you. Our lives were touched in so many wonderful ways while you were with us. May you rest in peace, KELSEY. Love Benny and Vicki

**

In memory of our dearly beloved Auntie HAZEL OSIER. She blessed this earth for 102 years of love and kindness. Love, Bev & Tods Brothers

**

In loving memory of JIM LESTER. May you Rest in Peace. Your friends at O’Keefe Drilling

**

May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us, St. Jude, worker of miracles and helper of the hopeless, pray for us. 9 times and days.

**

In loving memory of our Mother MARY LOU NEWMAN on her Birthday and always on August 21st. Love Rick and Family, Brenda and Family, Ron and Family, Randy and Family, Ray and Family, Roger and Family

**

In memory of JIMMY SKAKLES. We think of you on this day and every day. Thanks for all your hard work. Love, Your Family

**