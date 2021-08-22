Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 23, 2021

We all love you so very much! Have a FANTASTIC school year, OLIVIA. Love, Your Family

**

In loving memory of KELSEY PATTERSON. As the years go by, one thing never changes and that is how much we miss you. Our lives were touched in so many wonderful ways while you were with us. May you rest in peace, KELSEY. Love Benny and Vicki

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0