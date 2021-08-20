Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 21, 2021

MOM, I miss you more each day. But knowing that you are looking down on me makes me feel that I’m wrapped in your loving arms. I miss you. Love, your daughter Barbara

**

For my DAD, MYRON OVERMAN. Sending you love on your birthday. I always think about the good times we had and how much I miss you. Happy birthday in heaven, DAD . Love, Brenda

**

In memory of MYRON OVERMAN. Missing you always but especially today on your birthday. Love, Carolyn, Juan, Gina and Christian.

**

I cannot send a birthday card, your hand I cannot touch, but God will take my greeting to the one I love so much. Happy Birthday, Myron , Love Darlene

**

In memory of our DAD, GRAMPS AND GREAT-GRANDPA RAY WASLEY on his 17 th anniversary in heaven. We love and miss you every day. Your family

**

