Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 21, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 21, 2021

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21, 2021

MOM, I miss you more each day. But knowing that you are looking down on me makes me feel that I’m wrapped in your loving arms. I miss you. Love, your daughter Barbara

**

For my DAD, MYRON OVERMAN. Sending you love on your birthday. I always think about the good times we had and how much I miss you. Happy  birthday in heaven, DAD. Love, Brenda

**

In memory of MYRON OVERMAN. Missing you always but especially today on your birthday. Love, Carolyn, Juan, Gina and Christian.

**

I cannot send a birthday card, your hand I cannot touch, but God will take my greeting to the one I love so much. Happy Birthday, Myron, Love Darlene

**

In memory of our DAD, GRAMPS AND GREAT-GRANDPA RAY WASLEY on his 17th anniversary in heaven. We love and miss you every day. Your family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the

upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

