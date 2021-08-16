Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 17, 2021

Remembering BEV ELBERT and honoring JEAN BOLKOVATZ, both loving mothers and a loving mother and daughter. Mary Ann Bolkovatz

**

Remembering FRANCES BOLKOVATZ and honoring JOANNE AMOROSO, both loving mothers and a loving mother and daughter. Mary Ann Bolkovatz

**

With sorrowful hearts we are thinking of you. MOM, GRANDMA (GIGI) ELSIE TURK on your 4th anniversary! You are an inspiration to each and every one of us and always feel your presence among us! We love and miss you! Di, John, Grandkids and Great-grandkids

**

HAPPY BIRTHDAY THOMAS J. Sending birthday wishes to you in heaven today August 13th, 2021, 81st Earth Birthday, 16 Heavens stay. You are missed and loved so. Beyond our skies of Blue, mere words can’t convey -the feelings held for you. Memories you have left us-do brighten sadden hearts. Because they let you be here-and of our lives still part. MOM is celebrating with you-share with her our steadfast love and both of you-watch over us. From your Heavenly home above. Carol, Stace, Brian, Colleen, Becky, Marge and Families

**