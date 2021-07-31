Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 1, 2021

In loving memory of my cousin, GENE REBICH. May he rest in peace. From Carolyn and Jerry
In memory of our good friend and colleague PAULETTE MERZLAK. Gone too suddenly and too soon. Have fun golfing in heaven. Love, Annette and Michelle
In loving memory of DON OLSON on his 86th birthday and first one in heaven. We miss you every day. Love, Joan, Lynn and Nancy
