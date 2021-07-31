 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 1, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Aug. 1, 2021

In loving memory of my cousin, GENE REBICH. May he rest in peace. From Carolyn and Jerry

In memory of our good friend and colleague PAULETTE MERZLAK. Gone too suddenly and too soon. Have fun golfing in heaven. Love, Annette and Michelle

In loving memory of DON OLSON on his 86th birthday and first one in heaven. We miss you every day. Love, Joan, Lynn and Nancy

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

