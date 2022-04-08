 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 9, 2022

In loving memory of AMANDA on her Birthday. Always in our hearts. The Crossman and Grinolds Families

It has been 7 years since you left us but you are always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. A lot has happened, but we know you were always with us. Missing our Dad, Grandpa, Husband — ED STERGAR. Our love is love forever. Leah, Tom, Eddie, Jennifer, Deanna, Mickey, Tucker, Gradey, Kaitlyn and Nicholas.

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

