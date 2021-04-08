Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 9, 2021

Death only took one part, the rest is in our hearts forever. We laugh, we cry but our wonderful memories push us forward, and bring us closer. Remembering our GRANDPA, DAD, HUSBAND, ED STERGAR who left us six years ago. Your love lives on. Leah, Eddie, Tommy, Deanna, Mickey, Gradey, Tucker, Kaitlyn and Nicholas

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net