Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 7, 2021

When this is over, may we never take for granted a handshake with a stranger, full shelves at the store. Conversation with neighbors, a crowded theater, a Friday night out. The taste of communion, a routine check-up, a school rush each morning, a stadium roaring. Morning coffee with a friend, each deep breath. A boring Tuesday, life itself. When this ends may we find that we have become more like the people we wanted to be, we were called to be, we hoped to be and may we stay that way — better for each other because of the worst. Laura Kelly Fanucci