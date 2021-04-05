 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 6, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 6, 2021

In loving memory of our very special Mom and Grandma JUNE VANINA. Embrace our wonderful Sister and Aunt MARILYN VANINA in your loving arms. Miss and love, our family, Max, Sue, Neil, Amy and Casey

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

