Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for April 5 2022

In loving memory of DICK TAHIJA on his 12th Anniversary. From your wife Lenore, Children and Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

**

Happy Birthday GAY DAILY. Remembering your warm wonderful sweetness. We love you. Jan, Cody and Katrina

**

In remembrance of our Dear Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, ADOLPH STEINMETZ, on your 7th year Anniversary in Heaven and with your son Richard. We all love you and miss you both very much! Love You! Delores, Karla, Doug and Family. Twylla, Dale and Family

**

Happy Birthday JOHNNY SHEA. You always had wisdom and wit. We were blessed to have you. You have freedom from pain and able to run, walk and possibly fly. You are missed. Connie & Tammy

**

Monday, April 4, 2022

MOM AND DAD Happy Anniversary 74 years. Love you always, Barbara

**

