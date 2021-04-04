 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 5, 2021
God be with you today. JEANETTE AND AMIL MURRAY

In remembrance of ADOLPH STEINMETZ on this 6th anniversary in heaven! A great Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, “We love you and miss you every day”. Love you, Delores, Karla, Doug and family. Taylor, Dale and family

In loving memory of JACOB (JAKE) HEARD on his 7th heavenly anniversary. Seven Easter days, seven birthdays and all the holidays and everyday of loving and missing you. Your forever family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

