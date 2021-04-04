Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 5, 2021

God be with you today. JEANETTE AND AMIL MURRAY

**

In remembrance of ADOLPH STEINMETZ on this 6th anniversary in heaven! A great Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, “We love you and miss you every day”. Love you, Delores, Karla, Doug and family. Taylor, Dale and family

**

In loving memory of JACOB (JAKE) HEARD on his 7th heavenly anniversary. Seven Easter days, seven birthdays and all the holidays and everyday of loving and missing you. Your forever family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

