Our Lady of the Rockies lights for April 4, 2022

MOM AND DAD Happy Anniversary 74 years. Love you always, Barbara
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
As of Monday afternoon, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement has four new officers. The new recruits are Blake Kraus, Tylor Doherty, Connor Miller…
Butte police officers were kept busy Friday night as several disturbances were reported near the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel at Stodden Park.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in a house on Grand Avenue in Butte last June pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide on Thursday.
A Butte teenager charged with attempted deliberate homicide for stabbing another male teen several times outside the Butte Civic Center has pl…
Several months after her husband kicked in a bedroom door, picked up a pistol, racked the slide and terrorized and mocked her, she gathered th…
Late last year, Michael Taapken and his son, Jordan Taapken, had a hankering for some breakfast fare and decided to go to the Park & Main …
Kaylin Janna Spindler, 19, of Butte, along with an unnamed 17-year-old girl, were arrested late Sunday night for reportedly assaulting a 20-ye…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.